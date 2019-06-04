Lakers AA Sweeps Twins; Twins Drop Lakers A

The Kalispell Lakers AA American Legion baseball team won all three games in a Memorial Day weekend series against the Class A Glacier Twins before the Twins got a small measure of revenge with a 6-3 win over the Lakers A team on May 30.

The Lakers AA had no problem scoring runs against their Whitefish rivals, winning 15-11 on May 25, 14-7 one day later and 13-8 in the finale. Eric Seaman had two hits in all three games of the series for the Lakers, including a home run in the opener.

Glacier (9-8) bounced back on Thursday, May 30 and knocked off the Lakers A behind a strong pitching performance from Forrest Kobelt, who went six innings and allowed five hits, one earned run and struck out five. Kobelt also went 2 for 3 at the plate to pace the offense.