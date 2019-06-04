2:06 p.m. Four pit bulls were sitting in a car.

2:32 p.m. A young woman walked into JC Penny, took an arm full of clothing and walked out.

2:58 p.m. A Kalispell woman was fighting with her son.

3:27 p.m. A Kalispell resident called to say that she was concerned about a dog sitting in a parked car.

3:39 p.m. A Kalispell resident pocket dialed 911. He was very apologetic.

4 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because there was a man trying to get into her apartment.

4:37 p.m. Some troubles arose with a local man’s IRA account.

4:44 p.m. A combative shoplifter was reported in Kalispell.

5:10 p.m. A Kalispell man found a birth certificate in the parking lot of his place of work at the end of his shift. He tried to go back into the office to put it there for safe keeping but then realized he had locked himself out. Unsure what to do, he decided to call 911 for advice.

5:15 p.m. A Kalispell resident called to report that a woman in his neighborhood had three dogs off leash. When the reporting party confronted the woman about her leash law violation, the woman threatened to kill him.

5:24 p.m. A local resident called to complain that there was no one flagging traffic through a local road construction site.

5:27 p.m. A security alarm was triggered at Kalispell Regional Healthcare.

5:40 p.m. Two cars ran into each other in a Kalispell parking lot.

5:45 p.m. Two Kalispell residents were harassing each other.

6:01 p.m. A road rage incident went down at a local dog park.

6:38 p.m. Someone was riding a “crotch rocket” through Kalispell like a jerk.

7:12 p.m. A dog was “beat up pretty bad.” It was unclear what or who assaulted the animal.

9:32 p.m. A man and a woman were screaming at each other in an area parking lot.

11:09 p.m. A local woman said she saw some people and suspected that they were involved in “drug activity.”

11:43 p.m. A Kalispell resident said someone was “prowling around” her house.