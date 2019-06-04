Six Flathead Valley Natives Compete at NAIA Nationals

Flathead's Chad Hemsley wins his heat of the 110-meter hurdles during the crosstown track meet at Glacier High School on April 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Alyssa Wisher earned All-America honors and five other Northwest Montana products were also in action at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama late last month.

Wisher, a sophomore at Dickinson State University and a 2018 Flathead High School graduate, finished third in the javelin at the national meet with a throw of 44.98 meters (147 feet, 7 inches). Wisher won the North Star Athletic Conference title earlier in May and added more than two meters to that toss at the national event. The top eight finishers in a given event earn All-America accolades.

Wisher’s counterpart at Dickinson State, Glacier grad Cain Boschee, qualified for a pair of events at the national meet. The senior finished 25th in both the 100- and 200-meter sprints.

Three Carroll College athletes with Kalispell roots also were in action in Alabama. Glacier alum Nikki Kruger was 10th in the shot put, Flathead grad Monica White was part of a 4×100 relay team that took 10th and Carroll freshman Chad Hemsley (Flathead) took 18th in the 400 hurdles.

Another college freshman, Glacier grad Joseph Vanden Bos of Rocky Mountain College, crossed the line 19th in the 800.