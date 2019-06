When: Thursday, June 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Whitefish

More info: whitefishgallerynights.org

On the first Thursday of the month through the fall, the art community of Whitefish comes together to host an evening of featured artist exhibitions, entertainment and light refreshments. Whitefish Gallery Nights include 15 participating art specialty shops and galleries. Free and open to the public. The other upcoming dates July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5 and Oct. 3.