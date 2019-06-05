You Don’t Live Here Dog

8:08 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to express concern that there were two dogs inside a vehicle. Someone went and checked on the animals and it appears that they had food and water.

8:09 a.m. A local woman was taking out the trash and found a box with a dead deer in it. The woman thought that was pretty odd and called 911. Law enforcement went over to inspect it and could only find a bag of glass clips.

8:59 a.m. A Texas woman called to report that someone cashed one of her checks in Kalispell and she believes it was fraudulent.

9:06 a.m. Some youths were blasting music and disrupting the peace of the neighborhood. A law enforcement officer spoke with them about turning their stereo down. The youths complied.

10:49 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because the street sweeper working in front of his house was creating a lot of dust and he was having a hard time breathing.

11:09 a.m. A man who works at a local car wash called the cops because he found a bag of drugs in the vacuum cleaner.

11:21 a.m. A house was broken into in Kalispell.

11:44 a.m. A man enjoyed a meal at one of Kalispell’s fine eateries and then walked out without paying.

11:55 a.m. Local law enforcement asked a man to move his car. The man said that he needed to get a new key made for the vehicle but said he would move it as soon as the key arrived.

12:19 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because her ex-boyfriend egged her current boyfriend’s car.

1:31 p.m. A woman called 911 because a dog walked into her house like he owned the place.

2:08 p.m. A Kalispell resident was worried about the dog they saw in a car.

2:45 p.m. Someone dropped some stickers off at the police station.

2:48 p.m. Someone discovered some fake gift cards at a Kalispell-area hair salon.