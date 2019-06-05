Real Estate Market Trends

As I did once before, I am including for the online graphic a comprehensive series of charts (see below) of the past 12 months of single-family residence sales quantities and median speeds (listing to contract, contract to close), for cities across the Flathead. I am also including a summary of whole-county numbers for the past three months, to showcase the most recent behavior.

Starting with Kalispell: the most sales are within the $250,000-$299,999 range, stair-stepping downward in quantity from there. Pace of going under contract rises almost straight-line 15-90 days across the ranges, until it starts falling quickly again above $450,000. Whitefish homes were snapped up in less than 30 days for many ranges, with one spiking at a still-quick 105 days. Columbia Falls went quickly for all but highest range. Bigfork showed over half of ranges 30 days or less. Lakeside varied. Polson inverted, with lower-priced taking longer.

County-wide, past three months: two-thirds of ranges contracted in under 30 days. When they’re hot, they’re hot.

