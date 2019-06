When: Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m.

Where: Pine Lodge in Whitefish

More info: feastwhitefish.com

Postponed because of lousy weather, the Burger Battle is back. Feast Whitefish presents this annual event, which features local restaurants and bars vying to “wow” the crowd and the judges with their take on the ultimate burger. This year, the competition moves to the Pine Lodge on the Whitefish River. Tickets are $30 per person. Must be 21 years old.