Spotlight Event: Shrine Circus

When: Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell

More info: www.majesticvalleyarena.com

Three rings of affordable family fun, the Shrine Circus will thrill fans of all ages. Come see the death-defying aerial acts and animal attractions including tigers and elephants. In addition to the performing acts, kids will have the unique opportunity to ride and pet different types of animals. Adult general admission is $15 and children under 14 free. Tickets available at the door or at various locations around the Flathead Valley.