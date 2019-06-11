Spotted Bear Spirits Opens New Manufacturing Facility

The So Fresh and So Clean cocktail at Spotted Bear Spirits. Beacon File Photo

Spotted Bear Spirits has opened a new manufacturing facility in Columbia Falls.

At 5,000 square feet, the new facility is much larger than the distillery’s original Whitefish location. The space will allow the company to grow. With room to store whiskey barrels and mash grain, Spotted Bear Spirits plans to begin a whiskey program in the fall. The manufacturing facility doesn’t have a tasting room.

There will be a grand-opening party for the facility on June 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 197 Shadow Wood Dr., Columbia Falls. The celebration will feature food trucks and a Barstream, an Airstream travel trailer converted to a mobile bar, which will serve libations. Party guests will also be able to take tours of the facility.

For more information, visit www.spottedbearspirits.com or follow Spotted Bear Spirits on Facebook or Instagram.