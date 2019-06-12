Crash Kills One on Glacier Park’s Two Medicine Road

Update: Glacier National Park officials released the name of the driver in the accident in Two Medicine as 19-year-old Leo J. Hagen of East Glacier. Hagen has been arrested on DUI charges. Additional charges are pending with the Assistant U.S. Attorney. The investigation is ongoing.

A 40-year-old man was killed and another injured early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle rollover on Glacier National Park’s Two Medicine Road.

According to a press release from park officials, alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to park spokesperson Lauren Alley, who declined to expand on details of the arrest and charges against the driver.

However, according to the jail roster maintained by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Leo James Hagan was booked into the detention center on June 12 on charges of negligent homicide and other alleged infractions. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed that Hagan was the man allegedly involved in the fatal crash in Glacier National Park.

The investigation is ongoing in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the park expects to release additional information about the incident and the people involved in the near future, Alley said.

The crash occurred at approximately 12 a.m. Wednesday morning, when Glacier County emergency officials received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle rollover accident on Two Medicine Road inside park boundaries.

One passenger, the 40-year-old man, was found deceased at the crash scene and another passenger was injured and required hospitalization.

“Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash,” according to the release. “Not all individuals were wearing seatbelts.”

All parties involved in the accident were Montana residents from adjacent local communities.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending the conclusion of next of kin notifications.

“Glacier National Park thanks local cooperating agencies including Montana Highway Patrol, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Glacier County, East Glacier Volunteer Fire Department, and Browning Ambulance for their response to this accident,” according to the release.