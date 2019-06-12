Pence Visits Montana, Wyoming to Talk About Drugs, Tour Park

BILLINGS — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Montana and Wyoming beginning Wednesday to talk about efforts to combat illegal drugs and tour Yellowstone National Park.

The vice president’s two-day trip also includes a private fundraiser at a business in Billings for Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who is up for re-election next year.

Pence is to meet with law enforcement officials and drug treatment providers Wednesday at RiverStone Health Clinic in Billings before delivering remarks about the administration’s efforts against drugs.

On Thursday, he plans to visit Yellowstone National Park with Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. The visit is aimed at building support for the administration’s proposal to rebuild national park system infrastructure using money generated through government oil and gas lease sales.