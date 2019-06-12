Real Estate Market Trends

Let’s take an aerial view of the northern Flathead Valley, and place colored circles where single-family residences are currently listed for sale. I have filtered the list to those homes listed for dollars-per-square-foot between $100 and $250, in $25 ranges (see chart). Least expensive are represented by dark green circles, lighter green another $25/ft increase, yellow another, orange the next higher and red the highest per square foot.

Of course the total square footage is something buyers and sellers can closely estimate, given what they have or what they want. Multiply that by the dollars per square foot and you get the idea of where competition or candidate properties lie.

Much green in Kalispell, much red in Whitefish (surprised?). Yellows to reds around Blaine, greens to yellows near Creston, mixed in Bigfork, Columbia Falls and Lakeside.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.