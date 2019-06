When: Saturday, June 15, at 9 a.m.

Where: Pine Grove Pond in Kalispell

More info: fwp.mt.gov

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend and the arrival of summer by bringing the family to Pine Grove Pond for the Robin Street Memorial Family Fishing Day. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will be on hand to teach aquatic education stations and offer free equipment for those 14 and under who want to fish. Raffle prizes will be available.