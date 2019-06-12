TV Doesn’t Work

1:45 a.m. A Libby resident reported that the guy who damaged her car was now calling her and threatening her.

9:05 a.m. A deer was sick on the side of the road.

10:19 a.m. Two dogs were running around the Shopko in Libby.

11:12 a.m. Someone littered.

1:04 p.m. A Libby man called 911 because the television his son purchased on Facebook did not work.

4:41 p.m. A Libby man “slammed a beer” at a gas station before driving home.

6:18 p.m. A Libby resident reported that their neighbors had been selling tons of drugs out of their home.

6:55 p.m. A wallet was lost.

9:25 p.m. Someone thought they saw a wildfire in the hills near Libby.

9:35 p.m. Local law enforcement was trying to help a Libby resident find their dog. Apparently, the dog ran off after getting hit by a car. The dog was found with a broken leg but alive.