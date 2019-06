When: Sunday, June 16, at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell

More info: stateparks.mt.gov/lone-pine/

As we approach the June full moon, join a Lone Pine ranger on a 2-mile guided hike of Lone Pine to see what lurks after dark. These hikes offer a unique way to experience the trails at Lone Pine. Bring headlamps, sturdy hiking shoes, water, snacks and warm clothes. Registration is required and can be completed by calling (406) 755-2706.