12:59 a.m. Two youths were causing problems in Libby.

3:19 a.m. A Libby resident heard an unfamiliar noise in her garage. Upon further investigation, she found a woman she didn’t know standing in her garage.

1:02 p.m. A local man called 911 to report that his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend just won a car. He wanted law enforcement to know that neither the ex nor the new boyfriend have a driver’s license, so if officers saw someone driving that new car they should pull it over immediately.

1:13 p.m. A man called 911 because he hit a deer with his car. He didn’t have time to stop and check on the deer, so he asked if law enforcement could do it.

5:44 p.m. A Libby youth called 911 because they found an injured bird outside of the restaurant they had just dined at.

5:57 p.m. A Libby man reported that his neighbor had just walked up to his electric fence and cut the power cord, rendering it useless.

5:58 p.m. Guns were stolen in Eureka.

6:55 p.m. A man with a warrant for his arrest was grabbing a beer at a Troy area bar when someone called the cops. The man was unable to order a second round.

9:08 p.m. Someone called 911 because two youths were waving at cars.

10:02 p.m. A Libby man called 911 because someone who was previously kicked out of his mother’s home was back.

10:57 p.m. Someone was driving around town “hooting and hollering.”