Don ‘K’ Elected as Chairman of Montana GOP

The Montana Republican Party selected Whitefish’s Don ‘K’ Kaltschmidt as its new chairman over the weekend at the GOP’s State Officers’ Convention.

Kaltschmidt, who owns the Don K car dealership in Whitefish, replaces outgoing chairwoman Debra Lamm, and said the Republican Party is focusing on winning state and federal offices on the ballot in 2020.

“With seven out of eight federal and statewide offices on the ballot next year, we have one goal to achieve: win every single one of our races. We’ll take the time to invest, recruit, and build a winning team so we’re ready to hit the ground running and win next November,” Kaltschmidt said in a prepared statement.

Kaltschmidt is a U.S. Marine, “lifelong Republican” and NRA member who served as the chair of the Flathead County Republican Central Committee from 2016 until present, and was a Montanan Delegate at the 2012 Republican National Convention.

“I’m honored to serve as the next Chairman of the Montana Republican Party. All my life, I’ve been supporting the conservative cause in Montana — and I’m looking forward to continuing to advance our cause as your next Chairman,” Kaltschmidt said.

The convention was held June 15 in Helena.