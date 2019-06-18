Montana Intensive Wrestling Camp Starts June 23

A litany of decorated wrestlers and coaches will lead the annual Montana Intensive Wrestling Camp at Flathead High School on June 23 to 28.

The camp began in 2001 and features instruction from current college wrestlers and coaches, former Flathead wrestling standouts, and current and former Flathead coaches. Campers will receive direction in folk style, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. The camp is open to boys and girls of all ages, although the instruction is tailored “to train serious wrestlers” at a high skill level.

Registration is $200 per full-day camper or $75 for half-day participants. For more information, visit www.montanaintensivewrestlingcamp.com.