Search for Canyon Ferry Lake Scuba Diver Now Recovery Effort

HELENA — The search for a scuba diver missing since Monday afternoon at Canyon Ferry Lake east of Helena has turned into a recovery effort.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Wright says the missing man was in the water with another diver when he had an equipment malfunction at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. The person in the water with him tried to help but Wright says the diver “quickly went under water.”

The search continued until the sun started to set on Monday night, with a weather delay in the late afternoon.

Wright tells the Independent Record crews planned to continue the recovery effort at 8 a.m. Tuesday.