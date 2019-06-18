Searchers Find Body of Diver Missing in Canyon Ferry Lake

HELENA – Searchers have found the body of a scuba diver who has been missing since Monday in Canyon Ferry Lake east of Helena.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Wright said search and rescue teams recovered the man’s body Wednesday. His name hasn’t been released.

Officials said the man was diving with another person when his equipment malfunctioned. Wright says the other person tried to help but the victim “quickly went under water.”

They were in area where the water was at least 60 feet (15 meters) deep.

Teams from Lewis and Clark County, Flathead County, True North Search Dogs, iFlyBigSky, Montana Game and Fish and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary helped with the search.