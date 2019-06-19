2:08 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported seeing a drunk driver. The resident said the driver had nearly gone off the road a number of times and at one point almost flipped their car in a roundabout. Upon further investigation, the driver was not drunk but was lost.

2:17 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to complain that his upstairs neighbor was smoking meth. Apparently the upstairs resident was blowing his meth smoke out his window and it wafted downstairs, much to the displeasure of the reporting party.

2:40 p.m. A woman with a dog was hanging out in front of a Kalispell store for an extended amount of time, much to the dismay of the storeowner.

2:45 p.m. There were cars where they weren’t supposed to be.

3:34 p.m. A wallet was stolen more than a week ago.

3:50 p.m. A man was screaming at the elderly.

5:01 p.m. A car was stolen in Kalispell.

7:13 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his ex-wife was bothering him.

8:45 p.m. A man reported that someone was trying to break into his neighbor’s house.

8:53 p.m. An overzealous sprinkler was apparently flooding an area street.

9:49 p.m. Two guys were fighting each other down at Raceway Park.

10:16 p.m. A hitchhiker was standing in the middle of the road.

10:45 p.m. A dog was barking “nonstop.”