Real Estate Market Trends

Last Fourth of July, we looked at the Flathead Country single-family residence sales quantities and median speeds (listing to contract) — and median list and sold prices per square foot. Let’s update the chart for this past year’s activity (since June 14, 2018), for homes whose original list prices were between $150,000 and $650,000 (see chart).

Blue bars represent quantities sold over this past year, using the left-side vertical axis numbers. By far the greatest quantity of homes (200+) sold at the original list price. About half as many sold for 98 percent of their original list, stair-stepping downward from there in quantities sold through ranges of 97 percent to 90 percent of original list.

Orange bars show that those homes which took longer to sell also sold for less of their original list price, with time-to-contract shrinking consistently all the way down to about a week for those selling at their list price.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.