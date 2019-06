When: June 20-22 and 27-29

Where: Whitefish Performing Arts Center

More info: atpwhitefish.org

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most celebrated Sherlock Holmes story gets a makeover. Using only three actors playing 14 characters at breakneck speed, Alpine Theatre Project’s new production of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” is promising to be the funniest play the professional theatre has ever produced. Tickets are $29-$39 with student pricing available.