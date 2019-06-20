Angellica Street Named Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year

Angellica Street of Columbia Falls, pictured on May 15, 2019, is among the top javelin throwers in the nation, with the fourth-longest throw out of all female high school athletes in the country. She claimed the 2018 state javelin title. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Record-smashing Columbia Falls junior Angellica Street has been named the Gatorade Montana Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, becoming the first Wildkat ever to win the statewide honor.

Street won her second consecutive Class A state championship last month, putting a bow on one of the most dominant seasons in recent memory. Her title-winning throw of 156 feet, 11 inches in Laurel was more than 37 feet better than her closest competitor and an all-class record for the state meet, but even that was not her most impressive heave of the season. Street threw 158 feet, 8 inches at Glacier High School on May 9, the longest throw recorded by a Montana girl since the javelin was redesigned in 2007.

The 5-foot-5 Street eclipsed 143 feet in five of her last six meets of the season. Her 158-8 was the fourth longest throw in the country among high school girls this year, and the longest throw by any junior in America.

Entering high school, Street had never thrown the javelin, but she picked it up quickly enough to qualify for the state meet as a freshman and win her first state title as a sophomore, breaking the Class A state record in that competition.

Street has a stated goal of qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the javelin in 2020, and would need a throw of somewhere around 175 feet to make that happen. Street has averaged a 15-foot improvement each season of her prep career.

Street also finished third in the shot put in Class A as a junior and is an all-conference libero for the Columbia Falls volleyball team.

By winning the Montana award, Street is now a finalist to become the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, announced later this month. Street is the second Northwest Montana athlete in the last three years to win the girls track award, joining Glacier’s Annie Hill in 2017.

For more information on the Gatorade award, visit www.gatorade.com/POY.

andy@flatheadbeacon.com