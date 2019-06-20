Don’t Text Me

12:45 a.m. A man got beat up down by the brand-new Glacier Rail Park.

2:47 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported a suspicious man driving around their neighborhood. Turns out it was just a newspaper delivery guy.

3:13 a.m. Two people were fighting on their porch.

3:28 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that there were two people sitting in a car in front of his house who were somehow hacking into his phone.

8:32 a.m. Someone woke up to find their tires slashed and sugar in their gas tank.

10:12 a.m. Someone got kicked out of their hotel room.

11:37 a.m. A Kalispell landlord called to report that the renter he had kicked out of his apartment earlier in the week is now just coming in and out of the home via an open window.

11:38 a.m. A dog was distressed.

11:42 a.m. Youths were riding their bikes in the street. Someone apparently thought that was worth a call to 911.

12:27 p.m. A Kalispell man’s ex-roommate left a backpack full of drugs.

12:47 p.m. An officer walked through a local casino looking for people who were up to no good. They didn’t find anything.

12:55 p.m. A Kalispell woman said her ex-husband was texting her.

1:30 p.m. Five to six people were involved in a fight.

1:37 p.m. There was a dog in someone’s front lawn.