When: Saturday, June 22, at 12 p.m.

Where: Kalispell Brewing Company

More info: www.kalispellbrewing.com

Check out Kalispell Brewing Company’s five-year anniversary birthday bash. The brewery’s new Biergarten will be open with live music by Mike Murray. There will also be food from Oso’s food truck, free dessert, raffles, and all sorts of fun and games for the whole family.