Also Tired of the ‘Hokey Pokey’

If I needed any more proof that the end times are upon us I got it in spades last week while reading the Beacon and found myself in complete agreement with Tammi Fisher (June 19 Beacon: “The Republican Hokey Pokey”). A disconcerting experience that brought into question all that I once held as true.

Usually Tammi and I are on different sides of the fence, but I couldn’t agree with her more, in this instance. Like many Montanans, I like to think that I would support the best candidate for a given position regardless of party affiliation. Like few Montanans, I usually don’t think it’s the Republican. That aside, I have been known to actually vote for the occasional Republican and think that blind party loyalty rarely works to anyone’s benefit. When accused of being a Democrat I will deny it with the caveat “but I’m sure as hell not a Republican!”

All that is to say that Tammi’s argument has even more validity as it comes from one of their own. It’s not just liberals or Democrats trying to score political points, but a true dyed-in-the-wool Republican who risks being ostracized for pointing out the obvious.

I’m not alone in my opinion that when someone is elected to public office, they should not be eligible to run for another office until they have completed their elected term. I’m also not naïve enough to think this will happen anytime soon, but it’s nice to know I’m not the only one tired of “the hokey pokey.” So thanks Tammi, I look forward to disagreeing again soon.

Greg Myett

Kalispell