Authorities: 3 Killed in Vehicle Collision in Northwest Montana

POLSON — Authorities say three people have died in a two-vehicle collision in northwestern Montana.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell and Lake County Director Emergency Services Mark Clary tell KERR-AM radio that the crash happened Monday morning on U.S. Highway 93 between Ronan and St. Ignatius.

Montana Highway Patrol logs show troopers responding to the fatal crash after 7 a.m.

Bell and Clary say the highway is expected to be closed for several hours near the Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuge between Eagle Pass Trail and Montana Highway 212.

No details were immediately available on the crash or the people killed.