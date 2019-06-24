Candidates Vying for Contested Council Seats

The deadline for candidates to file for Flathead County municipal elections has come and gone, with contested races taking shape for city council seats in Whitefish, Kalispell and Columbia Falls.

In Whitefish, three seats currently held by Frank Sweeney, Katie Williams and Richard Hildner are open, with six candidates having entered the race. Sweeney is the only incumbent in the hunt for a third term, while newcomers Steve Qunell, Ben Davis, Harry “Hap” Peters, Terry Petersen, and Rebecca Norton have also filed.

Whitefish’s city government consists of six councilors, a mayor and a city manager. Mayor John Muhlfeld is running unopposed for a third term.

Councilors and the mayor serve four-year terms, with three councilors elected every two years in a staggered format.

In Kalispell, contested races have emerged in two wards. In Ward 2, Sam Nunnally and Denise Frey are squaring off to fill a seat currently held by Wayne Saverud, who is not running. Ward 4 candidate Ryan Hunter is running against incumbent councilor Rod Kuntz.

Kari Gabriel, the incumbent in Ward 1, is unopposed in her bid for reelection, while Sid Daoud is unopposed in Ward 4.

Columbia Falls city councilors Darin Fisher, John Piper and Doug Karper are seeking reelection, but they’ll have challengers in the form of Clay Lundgren and Steve Hughes.

Close of candidate filing was on June 17. The election will take place Nov. 5.