Hike, Bike Groups at Odds over Montana Mountain Bike Race

HELENA — Hiking and mountain biking groups in Montana are at odds but say they’re committed to dialogue after a recent mountain bike race.

The group Helena Hikes questions the safety and speed of competitors during the recent Helenduro mountain bike race in Helena’s South Hills. The group also worries about trail damage and suggests some other site might be better for the race.

Hikers use the same trails where bikers practice ahead of the race.

The Montana Bicycle Guild issued a recent rebuttal calling the concerns unfounded. The bike group says bike races have been held on the trails for 25 years without incident.

The Helena Independent-Record reports Helena’s parks and recreation director walked the course with both groups Thursday and says she didn’t see any obvious damage from the race.