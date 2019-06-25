Attorney General Candidate Violated Campaign Practices Law

MISSOULA — A Montana candidate for attorney general violated state campaign practices law by sending campaign-related correspondence to nearly 2,500 employees and staff of the University of Montana using their work email addresses.

The Missoulian reports Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan ruled Tuesday against Kimberly Dudik, a Democrat from Missoula.

He found that Dudik intentionally gathered the emails of university employees from the university’s website and sent two emails supporting her candidacy to employees in late May.

State law prohibits public employees from carrying out campaign activities and prevents them from being subject to campaign activity while at work.

The decision said Dudik accepted responsibility for the violation and sequestered public employee email addresses from its contact list.

Mangan says the violation likely will be settled with a civil fine.