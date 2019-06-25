Floating ‘Floats’ Needed for July 4 Boat Parade

One of the Flathead Valley’s newest Independence Day traditions, the annual Fourth of July Boat Parade, returns to Whitefish Lake, taking center stage at 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July just prior to the annual fireworks display at Whitefish City Beach.

Whitefish Marine, the sponsors of the boat parade, is looking to build on the success of last year’s event and is inviting boat owners from Northwest Montana to join in the festivities. A $500 Whitefish Marine gift certificate will be awarded to the boat judged to be “most patriotic.”

Whitefish Marine is urging local boat owners as well as visitors to decorate their vessels (and passengers) in all-American style, then cruise the lake’s eastern shoreline as people begin gathering for the fireworks show.

Parade participants will gather in the cove off Whitefish Lake State Park beginning at 8:30 p.m. to line up, then begin the first of two loops along the eastern shoreline of Whitefish Lake, passing by the Whitefish River outlet, City Beach, the Bay Point area, the Lodge at Whitefish Lake and Monk’s Bay before heading back.

There’s no fee to take part. For more information or to register your boat and crew for the Fourth of July Boat Parade on Whitefish Lake, call Cole at Whitefish Marine & Powersports at (406) 862-8594, email him at cole@whitefishmarine.com, or stop by the shop at 5960 U.S. Highway 93 South in Whitefish.