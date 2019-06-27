Camper in Baggy Pants

12:11 a.m. Someone was looking into parked cars with a flashlight.

6:29 a.m. Someone pocket-dialed 911.

6:35 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that there was a man in baggy pants camping in his neighbor’s yard.

10:04 a.m. A Kalispell woman lost a ring.

10:24 a.m. A Kalispell child called 911 because she thought two men had broken into her house. Turns out her dad had just come home early from work.

10:56 a.m. Someone at a weekly newspaper in Kalispell called police to let them know they accidentally tripped off their new alarm system.

12:02 p.m. Someone dropped a box of staples in a driveway.

12:52 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he saw someone take off a license plate from a parked vehicle and then start messing with wires in the car.

12:49 p.m. A man ran out of gas in a Kalispell parking lot. The owner of the parking lot informed the man that while they understood the man’s problem, he was not allowed to park there.

12:51 p.m. A Kalispell woman called police because she found a note on her car that stated, “Thanks for the hit and run.” She was concerned because she had not been involved in a hit and run.