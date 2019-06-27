Coroner’s Inquests Clear Cascade County Officers in Two Deaths

GREAT FALLS – A coroner’s jury has cleared law enforcement officers of wrongdoing in the deaths of two men in Cascade County last year.

The Great Falls Tribune reports one man died by suicide during a disturbance north of Great Falls and another man died in a crash during a police pursuit after the man rammed a patrol car.

A witness testified Tuesday that 47-year-old Andrew Hank Anderson shot himself in the head on Aug. 24, 2018 while officers were looking for him to tell him to stay away from his former girlfriend.

In the second inquest, Deputy Case Gervais testified he pursued 46-year-old Tracey Jade Johnston who was suspected of vandalism in Vaughn last December. Gervais said he was about to call off the high-speed chase when he came upon the crash. An autopsy found Johnston had ingested meth and alcohol.