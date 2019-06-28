Kids Buying Meth

2:01 p.m. Someone heard a shotgun go off.

2:07 p.m. Someone checked out of a Kalispell hotel and left a bunch of drugs behind.

2:25 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported seeing a man in a car either “sleeping or something worse.” Turns out they were just sleeping.

2:55 p.m. Someone was illegally parked in Kalispell. A helpful officer directed them to where they could legally park.

4:35 p.m. Someone was having problems with their “homemade pickup truck bed.”

7:07 p.m. A Kalispell driver was broken down on the side of the road.

7:35 p.m. Someone at KRMC needed to get flown to Calgary for a medical procedure and needed their passport.

8:25 p.m. Some “suspicious people” were coming into a Whitefish business.

8:34 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that kids came up to him and asked if they could hitch a ride with him to buy meth. The man did not give the kids a ride and instead called the cops.

8:41 p.m. A Kalispell man was screaming.

10:28 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report dogs running through his neighborhood, the same ones who tragically murdered his cat days earlier.