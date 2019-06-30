Obnoxiously House Party

12:18 a.m. A transient was sleeping in the lobby of a Kalispell business.

1:41 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that their neighbors were having an obnoxiously loud house party.

2:31 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that his neighbors had hopped the fence and were on his lawn.

4:07 a.m. Someone found a bunch of drywall in the middle of the highway.

9:53 a.m. Someone found a dead bird in their backyard.

9:54 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone broke into his garage.

10:07 a.m. A mall cop called for backup.

10:32 a.m. A Kalispell woman called police because her neighbor had a wild party the previous night and some people used her hot tub without her permission.

11:58 a.m. Someone saw a man walking down the highway with a blanket and apparently thought they should call 911.

12:29 p.m. Someone was doing drugs in a Kalispell man’s shed.