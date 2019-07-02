Falling Waters Bar and Grill Opens in Polson

Falling Waters Bar and Grill, a new restaurant in the Kwataqnuk Resort and Casino on the edge of Flathead Lake in Polson, opened its doors on June 21.

The grand-opening celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and offered food and drink specials, raffle contests and live music on the patio.

Falling Waters’ menu includes a variety of Montana beers on tap and pizza from a new pizza oven. The space offers indoor and outdoor seating, nine large screen TVs and will soon be opening an espresso bar.

The event also marked the kickoff of the venue’s “Rock the Dock” summer music series, which features bands every Thursday and Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. until mid-August.

Follow Kwataqnuk Resort and Casino on Facebook to keep up with food and drink specials at Falling Waters, as well as upcoming events and activities.