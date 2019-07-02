Glacier Challenge Returns for 17th Year

Runners take off at the Glacier Challenge. Photo courtesy of Glacier Challenge

The Glacier Challenge is “all about options,” according to its website, as participants can customize the race with a range of choices that include an 8-mile run, the 5K Whitefish Lake Run, the Glacier Triathlon or the whole Glacier Challenge.

While racers registered for the 5K and the 8-mile run will be competing on nothing but their own two feet, competitors in the Glacier Challenge are in for a race featuring six legs, which include nearly 50 miles of running, road and mountain biking, canoeing and kayaking. Triathlon participants complete the first three of the six legs.

Proceeds from the event go to Flathead Youth Home, which works with kids in the area who are in crisis.

The pre-event meet-up begins at 6:30 a.m. at Whitefish City Beach. For competitors in the full Glacier Challenge, triathlon and 8-mile race, the start time is 8 a.m. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

This year, $3,000 in cash awards will be divided among the winners in the Glacier Challenge solo and triathlon divisions.

For more information, visit http://theglacierchallenge.com.