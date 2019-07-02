Kalispell Lakers Baseball Gets New Bus

The Kalispell Lakers baseball program has received a new team bus to replace its old bus that had grown outdated.

The Lakers raised $60,000 over two years to go toward the new bus, while Glacier Bank loaned the remaining $25,000 to complete the purchase. The Lakers organization, which fields A, B and AA teams in American Legion Baseball, thanked the community and its supporters for making the bus a reality.

The American Legion Baseball season wraps up at the end of July, with the A state tournament held July 27-31 in Florence and AA state tournament on July 27-30 in Billings.