Sheriff’s Office Plans Extra Patrols on Independence Day

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying extra officers across the valley on July 4.

Many of those officers will be stationed in Hungry Horse, a town known for its at-times wild Independence Day celebrations. The sheriff’s office will also bring a mobile jail to Hungry Horse in case anyone is arrested.

“Historically Hungry Horse Boulevard and the surrounding Hungry Horse area has been a popular gathering place for citizens to celebrate and deploy fireworks. The Sheriff’s Office wishes to embrace this in the spirit of tradition and community,” Sheriff Brian Heino wrote in a press release. “However, because of recent history of criminal activity, dangerous situations and several severe injuries to both citizens and deputies, extra precautions are going to be deployed.”

In 2018, a man was launching “mortar” fireworks into a crowd during the community’s July 4 celebration. The man was later charged with criminal endangerment.

The Sheriff’s Office states it will have a “no tolerance policy” and that all laws will be enforced —except for one. It is normally illegal to launch fireworks from a public road; however, the sheriff’s office announced it would temporarily allow it on Hungry Horse Boulevard on July 4.