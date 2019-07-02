6:11 a.m. A man called the Kalispell Police Department asking if they could call the U.S. Secret Service because he had a problem that was way out of the local authorities’ league.

8:17 a.m. A man called the cops asking why they were looking for him.

8:32 a.m. A Kalispell business owner said a man walked up to his store and said he had just woken up in a field, had no idea how he got there, how long he had been there, what day it was, what time it was or where his bike was. The man asked to use the bathroom.

2:11 p.m. Someone thought it was a good idea to park their truck in the middle of the road.

2:21 p.m. A cell phone was stolen.

2:36 p.m. A Kalispell man accidentally called 911.

2:49 p.m. A local resident locked their phone and keys in their vehicle.

2:55 p.m. Firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a house fire. Upon arrival firefighters learned that it was actually a toaster fire, the result of someone leaving his or her toast in the toaster a little bit too long. The house was not damaged. The toast itself was believed to be a total loss.

3:22 p.m. A pocket dial was reported.

3:24 p.m. Some shady characters were looking at cars in an area parking lot.

3:45 p.m. The manager of a local gas station reported that two men came into the store, purchased beer and then got back into their car where they reportedly started drinking before driving off.

4:32 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that he heard music from a “super creepy” ice cream truck in his neighborhood at about 1 a.m. that day. The man thought it was pretty strange for an ice cream truck to be making sounds at that hour.

4:46 p.m. Someone left a smelly surprise in a Kalispell office. The reporting party has some suspects in mind.

4:47 p.m. Someone ran into a Kalispell man’s Harley-Davidson. The reporting party was not too pleased.

5:17 p.m. A man said something went down at a local coffee shop. What exactly went down was unclear.

5:36 p.m. A road rage incident occurred in Kalispell.

5:54 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 by accident. He reported that it was a “butt dial.”

5:57 p.m. A Kalispell couple was screaming at each other.

6:06 p.m. An unwanted bald man was walking around a Kalispell business.

6:26 p.m. A man was driving his truck 100 miles per hour down Willow Glen Drive. A local resident didn’t think that was safe.

6:48 p.m. A woman reported that she was sitting at a stoplight when a man pulled up alongside her vehicle and splashed her car with a large soda before throwing the empty container in the road. The woman said she did not want to press charges against the man. She just wanted to know why he threw his soda at her car.

7:04 p.m. A dog has been “barking at all hours” for a couple of days now.

7:32 p.m. A storekeeper just watched a man put an item down his pants.

7:59 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that he was reviewing the security camera footage at his house from the previous day and saw someone attempt to break in. The video showed two men pull up and one of them get out and walk up to the house. Once the man got close to the house, he stopped, turned around said, “It won’t work. They’ve got a camera,” and got back in the car.

8 p.m. A man was “twitching and screaming.”

8:03 p.m. A tree fell.

8:58 p.m. A bearded man in a pickup truck pulled up to a Kalispell home and threw a kitten out the window before driving off.

9:06 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that the dog he was watching had run away the previous day. The man said it “didn’t get along well” with his dogs, so apparently it was a good thing the animal went missing.

10:18 p.m. A man was sleeping at the local post office.

11:09 p.m. A Kalispell man was reportedly messing with one of the passengers in his car when he took a woman’s glasses because she was being mean. The woman in turn took out a gun and demanded her glasses back.