A Big Year for Tourism

Tourism season is running full bore in the Flathead, much to the delight of many local restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that benefit from the massive influx of people in to the valley every summer.

Nonresident spending is one of the biggest economic contributors in Flathead County, as well as the rest of the state. The northwest corner of Montana is particularly popular, however, as the latest study from the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana shows.

Here’s a breakdown of the ITRR’s 2018 tourism estimate report on the economics, spending, and other ripple effects visitors have in our corner of the state.

$3.58 billion

Amount nonresident travelers spent in Montana in 2018

10.5 percent

Increase in spending over the previous year

$614 million

Money spent in Flathead County in 2018 by tourists, the second highest in the state

$486.5 million

Spending in Flathead County in 2018 that had a direct economic impact, such as purchases of goods and services.

$338 million

Spending in Flathead County that had an indirect impact on the economy, such as purchases made by travel-related businesses or purchases by those employed in travel-related occupation

$824.5 million

Total economic impact of nonresident spending to the regional economy, including direct and indirect categories

$1,210,580,000

Total nonresident traveler spending in the Glacier Country region of the state, composed of Northwest and Western Montana counties

$24,010,000

Nonresident spending on Made-in-Montana products in Flathead County in 2018

$1,304,000

Nonresident spending at farmers markets in Flathead County in 2018

$134,455,000

Restaurant and bar spending by nonresident travelers in Flathead County in 2018

$814 million

Money spent in Gallatin County in 2018 by nonresident travelers, the highest in the state

14

Counties in Montana that saw $50 million in nonresident traveler spending

$812,146,000

Amount tourists spent on gasoline and diesel statewide

$5,051,000

Amount tourists spent at farmers markets statewide