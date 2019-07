When: July 5-7 at 10 a.m.

Where: Depot Park in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishartsfestival.org

Artists from across the country are represented in the Whitefish Arts Festival. Metal sculptures, paintings and photography, woodworking, pottery, jewelry, clothing, and home decorations are just some of the featured fine arts. There is also a food court and great live music. Admission is free.