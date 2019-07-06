News & Features

Body Found in Suspected Helena-area Murder Case, Victim ID’d

Thomas Ralph Bristow was charged with deliberate homicide

By Associated Press //

HELENA – Lewis and Clark County authorities have found the body of a suspected murder victim east of Canyon Ferry Lake.

Thomas Ralph Bristow was charged with deliberate homicide on Tuesday, a day before someone reported finding the body of 31-year-old Cory Leo Housel in a remote location. Bristow has not entered a plea.

Witnesses reported Bristow shot Housel in the head on June 30 during an argument over a drug deal.

A search of Bristow’s residence turned up a bloody tarp and a bullet in a garage door with hair on it.

Authorities in Anaconda arrested 33-year-old Joshua Henry and 26-year-old Kristie Iverson, both of Butte, on suspicion of tampering with evidence in the case.

Sheriff Leo Dutton told the Independent Record on Friday that the investigation is still ongoing.

