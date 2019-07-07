As a born and raised Montanan, I’ve been taught the value of upholding promises. Contrary to this way of life, Sen. Steve Daines is breaking his promises to Montanans. Despite previously pledging his complete support for achieving full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, Daines showed his true colors when he said he would be willing to settle for only two-thirds of the amount needed. LWCF is a program that has bipartisan support and is something that Montanans have been vocally supportive of. It’s provided fishing access sites, parks, and other outdoor recreation opportunities across the state. By going back on his promise, Daines is putting future public access projects at risk.

LWCF has been in place and providing recreation opportunities to Montanans for decades and, most importantly, doesn’t touch a penny of our taxpayer dollars. It’s funded by offshore oil and gas royalties – unless that funding is diverted for other purposes. This fund has proven time and time again to be a vital tool for Montana’s outdoor heritage and access to our public lands. Full funding is necessary to keep this LWCF thriving and two-thirds isn’t what we were promised. Daines needs to stick to his word.

Courtney VonLindern

Missoula