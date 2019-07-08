More Booze Seized in New Yellowstone Club-related Raid

HELENA — Montana officials say they confiscated over 800 bottles and cans of alcohol in a new raid just days after Yellowstone Club officials signed a $370,000 deal to settle charges of serving alcohol at unlicensed bars at the private ski resort.

A Department of Revenue seizure notice says officials took the liquor, wine and beer from the Yellowstone Jet Center on June 25. The terminal serves Yellowstone Club members and others who fly into Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on private jets.

Revenue spokesman Sanjay Talwani said Monday state officials believe the alcohol belongs to a company owned by two club executives.

The company was part of the settlement agreement signed six days earlier that allowed Yellowstone Club bars to continue serving alcohol at the resort for the ultra-rich.

Club attorney Shane Reely did not immediately return a call for comment.