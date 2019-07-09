Fireworks and Fireworks and Fireworks: A Special July 4th Edition of the Blotter

Thursday, July 4

12:14 a.m. Youths were lighting off fireworks.

12:15 a.m. More youths were lighting off fireworks.

12:18 a.m. Yet another group of youths were lighting off fireworks in the middle of the night, much to the dismay of the neighbors.

12:57 a.m. Another fireworks complaint.

2:55 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that she had no idea where she was.

3:53 a.m. Someone was throwing firecrackers off a bridge on to the U.S. Highway 93 bypass.

10:40 a.m. Someone called 911 because there was a drunken guy in the parade.

2:38 p.m. Someone tried to vandalize the backdoor of a fried chicken fast food chain.

3:38 p.m. A toddler walked up to a Kalispell home. No one was sure who the kid belongs to.

5:24 p.m. Someone found an abandoned baby stroller.

8:10 p.m. The first of many fireworks complaints was made in Kalispell.

8:15 p.m. Another fireworks complaint.

8:42 p.m. Fireworks complaint.

8:49 p.m. Fireworks.

8:53 p.m. Fireworks.

9:13 p.m. Fireworks.

9:22 p.m. Fireworks.

9:38 p.m. Fireworks.

9:45 p.m. Fireworks.

9:51 p.m. Fireworks.

9:52 p.m. One of the people who complained about fireworks earlier in the evening called back to report that his neighbors were still lighting off a large amount of fireworks.

10:12 p.m. Fireworks.

10:16 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his wife walked outside of their house and got hit in the face with a firework.

10:17 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because there were fireworks being fired in every direction around his home.

10:45 p.m. A Kalispell man called to say the cops needed to come out and “shut it down.” Presumably he was talking about fireworks.

11:06 p.m. Fireworks.

11:15 p.m. A truck was on fire in Kalispell.

Friday, July 5

12:01 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because something kept hitting the side of his house. It was fireworks.

12:06 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that fireworks had been “constantly” going off in his neighborhood for four hours.

12:34 a.m. A cart that was being used to carry fireworks burst into flames.

12:35 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone was launching “heavy duty” fireworks in his neighborhood.

12:50 a.m. A Kalispell man asked his neighbors to stop launching fireworks. The neighbors said, “No, we’re launching a few more.” The man called the cops.