Fireworks and Fireworks and Fireworks: A Special July 4th Edition of the Blotter

Thursday, July 4
12:14 a.m. Youths were lighting off fireworks.
12:15 a.m. More youths were lighting off fireworks.
12:18 a.m. Yet another group of youths were lighting off fireworks in the middle of the night, much to the dismay of the neighbors.
12:57 a.m. Another fireworks complaint.
2:55 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that she had no idea where she was.
3:53 a.m. Someone was throwing firecrackers off a bridge on to the U.S. Highway 93 bypass.
10:40 a.m. Someone called 911 because there was a drunken guy in the parade.
2:38 p.m. Someone tried to vandalize the backdoor of a fried chicken fast food chain.
3:38 p.m. A toddler walked up to a Kalispell home. No one was sure who the kid belongs to.
5:24 p.m. Someone found an abandoned baby stroller.
8:10 p.m. The first of many fireworks complaints was made in Kalispell.
8:15 p.m. Another fireworks complaint.
8:42 p.m. Fireworks complaint.
8:49 p.m. Fireworks.
8:53 p.m. Fireworks.
9:13 p.m. Fireworks.
9:22 p.m. Fireworks.
9:38 p.m. Fireworks.
9:45 p.m. Fireworks.
9:51 p.m. Fireworks.
9:52 p.m. One of the people who complained about fireworks earlier in the evening called back to report that his neighbors were still lighting off a large amount of fireworks.
10:12 p.m. Fireworks.
10:16 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his wife walked outside of their house and got hit in the face with a firework.
10:17 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because there were fireworks being fired in every direction around his home.
10:45 p.m. A Kalispell man called to say the cops needed to come out and “shut it down.” Presumably he was talking about fireworks.
11:06 p.m. Fireworks.
11:15 p.m. A truck was on fire in Kalispell.
Friday, July 5
12:01 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because something kept hitting the side of his house. It was fireworks.
12:06 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that fireworks had been “constantly” going off in his neighborhood for four hours.
12:34 a.m. A cart that was being used to carry fireworks burst into flames.
12:35 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone was launching “heavy duty” fireworks in his neighborhood.
12:50 a.m. A Kalispell man asked his neighbors to stop launching fireworks. The neighbors said, “No, we’re launching a few more.” The man called the cops.