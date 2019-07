2:16 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he did not approve of his roommate’s friend.

3:10 p.m. A man was reportedly drunkenly stumbling through a Kalispell alleyway. Upon further investigation it turned out the man was sober and was actually choking on a cherry stem.

4:14 p.m. Someone reported seeing a drug deal.

7:30 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 and said, “it’s not really an emergency, but it’s sort of an emergency,” before reporting that he had been overly charged for a storage unit.