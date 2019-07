When: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Depot Park in Kalispell

More info: www.kalispell.com

This free summer concert series brings the community together with local musicians from a variety of genres. Since 1992, the Kalispell Parks and Recreation Department has hosted this concert series that continues to grow with new musicians and food vendors each year. The evening Tuesday concerts run through Aug. 20. The Wednesday lunchtime concerts run through Aug. 7.