Three Men Killed When Car Lands on Top in Big Horn County Creek

BILLINGS – Three men from the Crow Indian Reservation were killed when their vehicle went off Montana Highway 314 in Big Horn County, rolled down a hill and landed on its top in a creek.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Friday and was discovered Saturday afternoon by a family member searching for the men.

Coroner Terry Bullis tells The Billings Gazette the victims were 32-year-old Wes Spottedbear of Pryor along with 20-year-old Michael Not Afraid and 29-year-old Scott D. Russell, both of Garryowen. Bullis says autopsies would determine the cause of their deaths.

The patrol says Spottedbear was driving when the sport utility vehicle drifted off the right shoulder of the road, went up an embankment and rolled down a hill into a creek, landing in about 3 feet (1 meter) of water.